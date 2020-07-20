The 2019-20 NBA season will resume July 30 after being halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- The NBA and the NBA Players Association said Monday that coronavirus tests of 346 players at the league's bubble in Orlando, Fla., yielded zero positives since test results were last announced a week ago.

When the league disclosed its initial batch of test results in the bubble July 13, the NBA said two out of 322 players tested positive for the virus.

Also Monday, the NBA announced the rosters for all 22 teams competing in the league's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. The only players eligible to participate in the remainder of the season are those listed on the rosters or those who are later signed as substitute players in accordance with league rules.

The 2019-20 NBA season will resume July 30 after being halted in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Each of the teams competing in the 22-team restart will play three intersquad scrimmages from Wednesday to July 28.