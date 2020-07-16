New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has played in only 19 games during his rookie season after returning from meniscus surgery in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson left the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., because of an "urgent" family medical matter, the team announced Thursday.

The Pelicans said Williamson, who missed parts of recent practices due to leg cramps, intends to rejoin the team at a later date.

"Zion Williamson departed Orlando this morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter," the Pelicans said in the statement. "He intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.

"We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family. Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time."

According to the league's health and safety protocols, all players are expected to remain on the Orlando campus. But players can leave the NBA's bubble for extenuating circumstances and with the league's approval.

If Williamson returns to the bubble, he is subject to enhanced coronavirus testing. He also could be subject to a 10-day quarantine when he returns to the campus. If he's gone for seven days or less, he will quarantine for only four days upon his return if he has a negative test each day he's outside of the bubble.

If he is gone longer than a week, Williamson will quarantine for four days if he has a negative test for the final seven days he is absent.

Williamson has played in only 19 games during his rookie season after returning from meniscus surgery in January. He has averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this year.

The Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on July 30, which is the opening night of the NBA's restart.