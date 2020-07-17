Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) has averaged career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1) this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has left the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., to attend to an urgent family matter.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that Harrell left the team Friday, but he is expected to rejoin the club at a later date. The 26-year-old forward posted an update on his Instagram story, indicating it was an emergency involving his grandmother.

Advertisement

Harrell becomes the second prominent player to leave the NBA bubble for family reasons. On Thursday, New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson left the league's 22-team restart in Orlando due to an urgent family matter.

Harrell has been a key member of the Clippers' bench this season and is a contender for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award. In 63 games (two starts) this year, he has averaged career highs in points (18.6) and rebounds (7.1).

The Clippers hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Clips play the first of their eight seeding games July 30 against the Los Angeles Lakers.