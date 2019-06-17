June 17 (UPI) -- Former New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors center David Lee married tennis star Caroline Wozniacki in Italy.

The two held their wedding ceremony Sunday at the Castiglion del Bosco Hotel in Tuscany, Italy, according to TMZ Sports.

Lee played in the NBA from 2005 to 2017. He was named an All-Star in 2010 with the Knicks and in 2013 with the Warriors.

Lee won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015. He retired in November 2017.

Best weekend of my life ️ pic.twitter.com/4RcowKAIGb— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 16, 2019

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open.

Tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid. NBA standouts Harrison Barnes and Pau Gasol also attended the wedding.