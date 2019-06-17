Watch live: Toronto honors Raptors with parade for NBA championship

June 17 (UPI) -- The NBA champion Toronto Raptors returned to Canada for a victory parade Monday morning.

Toronto held off the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Raptors clinched the team's first-ever title with a 114-10 victory at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday.

NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and teammates rode floats and celebrated with fans. Leonard had 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in Game 6.

Raptors ambassador and rapper Drake is among the celebrities at the parade.

The Raptors are live streaming the parade on the team's mobile app. NBA TV is also airing a TSN simulcast of the parade.

NBA TV will re-air the parade Monday night at 7 p.m.