Raptors' Fred VanVleet on Kawhi Leonard: 'Nothing more we can do'

June 16 (UPI) -- Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet told reporters Sunday that the team has already made its pitch to superstar forward Kawhi Leonard in an effort to sign him to a contract extension this off-season.

VanVleet added that there's nothing else the Raptors can do about Leonard's off-season plans, but expressed his hope that the NBA Finals MVP decides to return to the franchise.

"I think for us, there is nothing more that we can do," VanVleet said. "We've done it. The city has done it. This franchise had done it. The coaches have done it. My teammates have done it. We've done our job. The best way to recruit somebody is to just be yourself over the course of the year, and I would assume that he knows what is here and what makes this place special.

"If it's enough, then it's enough. If it's not, then it's not. ... We would all love for him to be back and if he's not then we will move on from there. It's not the biggest deal in the world. He came here and did what he was supposed to do. He brought this city a championship and I think he has earned his freedom and his career to do what he wants to do and we'll all respect him."

VanVleet jokingly added that if Leonard "is on another team, then we just have to kick his [expletive] next year."

Leonard, who guided the Raptors to the franchise's first championship, can become a free agent by opting out of his $21.3 million option this off-season, according to Spotrac. Toronto can offer the star forward a five-year contract worth $190 million. No other team can offer him more than a four-year, $141 million deal.

The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games during the NBA Finals. Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the playoffs.

RELATED Deputies pursue complaint against Raptors president after altercation with deputy