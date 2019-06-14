Toronto Raptors beat Golden State Warriors for first NBA title

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (R) and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrate at the conclusion of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

June 13 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dethroned the defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the Finals to capture their first NBA championship in franchise history Thursday night.

Kawhi Leonard, who recorded 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, was presented with the second Finals MVP award of his career as the Raptors ended the Warriors' quest for a third consecutive title.

"Last summer, [I] was going through a lot," Leonard told reporters. "I had a great support system and I just kept working hard and working hard, and I had my mind set on this goal. I came to a team with a coach that had the same mindset as mine, trying to get that Larry [O'Brien] Trophy over there. This is what I play basketball for."

Kyle Lowry had a team-high 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Pascal Siakam had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Fred VanVleet notched 22 points off the bench and Serge Ibaka added 15 points against the Warriors, who were without Kevin Durant and lost Klay Thompson to a left knee injury in the third quarter.

Playing at Oracle Arena for the final time before moving to the new Chase Center in San Francisco, the Warriors came close to forcing Game 7 but fell short when Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer in the final moments of the fourth quarter.

Golden State recovered the wild rebound but called a timeout it didn't have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Thompson scored 30 points before exiting with under three minutes left in the third frame. He landed awkwardly after a dunk attempt, causing his left knee to buckle. The All-Star guard returned to the game momentarily to shoot two free throws, but immediately left the game after the shots.

Curry had 21 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Veteran forward Andre Iguodala had 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Draymond Green had a triple-double with 11 points, 19 rebounds and 13 assists. DeMarcus Cousins added 12 points and five boards off the bench.