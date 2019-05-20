Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ruled out for Game 4

May 20 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was ruled out for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, head coach Steve Kerr told ESPN and the Mercury News.

The veteran forward underwent an MRI exam to evaluate tightness in his left calf during the Warriors' Game 3 win over the Trail Blazers. He left in the first quarter and was checked by the team's training staff. He later returned to the game, but was taken out in the third quarter and didn't return again.

Iguodala's MRI came back clean Sunday and he was originally listed as questionable for the fourth game of the series.

With Iguodala out, Warriors backup swingman Alfonzo McKinnie is expected to receive a larger workload. He had five points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Game 3.

The Warriors are already playing without injured star forward Kevin Durant (right calf strain) and All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins (partially torn quadriceps). Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Golden State holds a 3-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers in the NBA Western Conference finals. Game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland.