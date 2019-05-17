Iguodala locks down Lillard in closing seconds as Warriors rally for Game 2 win

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) yells at Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) after being fouled on a shot in the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night in Oakland, California. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Andre Iguodala clamped Damian Lillard in the final seconds as the Golden State Warriors picked up a 114-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

With under five seconds left and the Warriors holding a three-point lead, Iguodala stripped Lillard and threw the ball to guard Stephen Curry, who dribbled out the clock to seal the victory.

"We stole that game," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "I thought they outplayed us for much of the night. We brought enough competitive fire in the second half to overcome their great play. We've been here before, and I think our experience helped us. We've done this a few times. We stole it, for sure."

Portland held a 65-50 lead at halftime and controlled the pace for a majority of the first half. Golden State answered by outscoring the Trail Blazers 39-24 in the third quarter.

The Warriors, playing without star forward Kevin Durant (right calf strain) for the third straight game, leaned on Curry again. After his 36-point outing in Game 1, which included nine 3-pointers, he elevated his play with 37 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Klay Thompson scored 24 points on 8-of-22 shooting with three boards and two assists. He dropped 13 of his 24 points during the Warriors' outburst in the third frame.

Draymond Green had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks. Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell combined for 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Lillard led the Trail Blazers with a team-high 23 points and 10 assists in 43 minutes. CJ McCollum tallied 22 points (9-of-23 shooting), five assists and three rebounds.

Seth Curry, who had flashes of brilliance on the defensive end, recorded 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. He added a game-high four steals, which included ripping his older brother in the second quarter.

Rodney Hood had 12 points, and Maurice Harkless added 12 points and four boards.

Game 3 is Saturday night at the Moda Center in Portland. The Warriors hold a 2-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers.