Warriors' Andre Iguodala will have MRI for leg injury

May 19 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will undergo an MRI for a lower leg injury, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Saturday's Game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala, 34, suffered the injury in the Warriors' 110-99 victory over the Trail Blazers. He had two points and five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Iguodala left in the third quarter and did not return for precautionary reasons. He is scheduled to take the MRI on Sunday.

"We didn't want to risk anything and put him back in the game," Kerr told reporters.

Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists during the regular season. The former first-round pick is a three-time NBA champion and has been with the Warriors since 2013.

Golden State leads Portland 3-0 in the NBA Western Conference Finals.