Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala has clean MRI, questionable for Game 4

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala suffered a left calf injury against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala underwent an MRI exam Sunday morning for a left calf injury.

League sources told Yahoo Sports and ESPN that Iguodala's MRI came back clean, and he is questionable for the Warriors' Game 4 matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Iguodala originally left in the first quarter of Game 3 against the Blazers. He exited the contest and the Warriors' training staff evaluated him after sustaining the injury.

Iguodala later returned to the game, but was taken out in the third quarter and didn't return again. He had two points, five rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during the Warriors' 110-99 win Saturday night.

If Iguodala can't play Monday night, backup forward Alfonzo McKinnie is expected to receive a larger workload. McKinnie had five points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench during Game 3.

The Warriors are already playing without injured star forward Kevin Durant (right calf strain) and All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins (partially torn quadriceps). Durant hasn't played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

Golden State holds a 3-0 series lead over the Trail Blazers.