Boston Celtics sweep Indiana Pacers behind Gordon Hayward's 20 points

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward scored 20 points in the Celtics' Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. File Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 21 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics swept the Indiana Pacers with a 110-106 victory in Game 4 Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, who missed Boston's postseason run last year due to a gruesome leg injury he suffered in the team's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scored a team-high 20 points to give the franchise its first 4-0 series win in eight years.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," Hayward told reporters. "We wanted to play our best game of the series tonight. I'm proud of us for finding a way to win. I thought we did that throughout the series. Credit the Pacers. They fight and scrap and are really physical defensively and made it difficult for us. They are really well coached and have guys that compete. It's good that we can heal up a little bit and get ready for the next series."

Hayward, who was playing about 20 miles from his hometown of Brownsburg, Ind., had his wife and three daughters in attendance for Game 4. The forward was 7-for-9 shooting, including 3-for-3 from 3-point range, with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

"It felt really good out there," Hayward said. "Tonight was a total team effort. At different times of the game, different guys stepped up and to do it in front of friends and family was a lot of fun."

Marcus Morris teamed with Hayward off the bench and scored 18 points with eight boards. Jayson Tatum also tallied 18 points and eight rebounds, and Kyrie Irving scored 14 points.

Veteran center Al Horford had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 13 points and six boards.

Victor Oladipo, who suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee earlier this season, made his first public appearance at Bankers Life Fieldhouse since the injury. Oladipo sat behind the Pacers' bench and provided support to teammates during the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 22 points and eight rebounds. Tyreke Evans had 21 points and Darren Collison dropped 19 points. Myles Turner registered 13 points and seven boards.

The Celtics face the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons series. The Bucks hold a 3-0 series lead over the Pistons.