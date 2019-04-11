Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors have a first-round playoff matchup against the Orlando Magic, starting Saturday in Toronto. File Photo by Nicole Sweet/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The NBA postseason field is locked in following the final games of the 2019 regular season.

The Detroit Pistons needed all 82 games to secure a spot, clinching the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

But Detroit wasn't the only franchise to narrowly earn its spot in the playoffs. The Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat on Wednesday in Brooklyn, claiming the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Orlando Magic also won to earn the No. 7 seed.

The No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers tip-off against the Nets in the first game of the 2019 playoffs. That Eastern Conference clash begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The second game of the 2019 postseason slate is a clash between the Magic and No. 2 seed Toronto Raptors. That game tips off at 5 p.m. Saturday in Toronto.

Two first-round Western Conference games are scheduled for Saturday. The No. 1 seed Golden State Warriors host the No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. in Oakland. The No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets host the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs at 10:30 p.m. in Denver.

Four games are planned for Sunday. The No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers travel for a first-round Eastern Conference matchup against the No. 4 Boston Celtics at 1 p.m. in Boston. The No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder battle the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers in a first-round Western Conference matchup at 3:30 p.m. in Portland.

The No. 8 seed Detroit Pistons will have to deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Bucks host the Pistons at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee. The No. 5 Utah Jazz battle James Harden and the No. 4 Houston Rockets in their first-round Western Conference clash, starting at 9:30 p.m. in Salt Lake City.