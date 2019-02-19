Warriors' Draymond Green proposes to girlfriend on a yacht

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green used the NBA All-Star break to propose to his girlfriend while aboard a yacht.

Green popped the question in January, but Hazel Renee posted a video of herself receiving the ring this weekend.

"Currently on vacation and I can only think about how this Valentines Day is a lil different," Hazel Renee wrote for the caption on an Instagram post of the proposal. "Almost a month ago someone [ahem] really outdid themselves [per norm] and made me feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You really went big big. I love you always ... FOREVER! Thank you for helping him plan this magical moment @encoreevents90210."

Hazel Renee's four-part video footage began with Green doing a video call with his mom and saying he has never felt this way about someone. That video was dated Jan. 19.

It then showed Green and Hazel Renee landing a helicopter on a yacht. The luxury boat included many flower arrangements and friends of the couple. Green knelt down . on the bow and asked for Hazel Renee's hand in marriage. The couple then celebrated with a dinner, including table settings that read "she said yes."

A source told TMZ Sports that the 6-carat flawless diamond engagement ring is worth $300,000 and came from Jason of Beverly Hills.

"Forever my lady! Forever my Valentine! Happy Valentines Day my love," Green posted on Valentine's Day on his Instagram account, including some photos from the proposal.

Green, 28, did not play in the All-Star Game this year in Charlotte. The three-time All-Star is making $17.4 million this season with the Warriors.