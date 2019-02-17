Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis; Kevin Durant named ASG MVP

Team LeBron player Kevin Durant goes to the basket against Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Team LeBron used a 3-point barrage to rally for a 178-164 win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Golden State Warriors forward and Team LeBron member Kevin Durant was named the game's MVP after scoring 31 points (10-of-15 shooting) with seven rebounds and two assists. It was Durant's second time being named the All-Star Game's Most Valuable Player.

Team Giannis raced to a 95-82 halftime lead behind Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's first-quarter outburst. He recorded 16 points in the first frame, including his team's opening three buckets.

Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 38 points with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Team LeBron connected on 38.9 percent (35-of-90) of its 3-point attempts, with a majority of those makes coming in the second half. LeBron's unit outscored Team Giannis 96-69 in the second half.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and linked up with former teammates Kyrie Irving and Dwyane Wade for highlight-reel alley-oop slams.

Irving had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Wade tallied seven points, four assists and two boards in 10 minutes.

Other Team LeBron starters Kawhi Leonard (19) and James Harden (12) scored in double digits. New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis played a team-low four minutes and had five points.

For Team Giannis, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul George had 20 points and four assists. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry dropped 17 points on 4-of-17 shooting from 3-point territory.

Bucks sharpshooter Khris Middleton recorded 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. The Thunder's Russell Westbrook added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.