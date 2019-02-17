Stephen Curry ends All-Star Game with reverse slam off bounce alley-oop

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C) tossed a bounce alley-oop to himself just before the end of Sunday's All-Star Game. File Photo by John G. Mabanglo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has displayed his shooting touch since entering the league in 2009.

Curry, who attempted 17 3-pointers during the contest, decided to show off his dunking ability before the conclusion of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

With Team LeBron holding an insurmountable 178-162 lead late in the fourth quarter, Curry took flight with under 10 seconds remaining.

Curry received a pass from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 3-point line. The 6-foot-3 guard bounced the ball off the court and grabbed it in mid-air, throwing down a reverse slam off the alley-oop to himself.

Curry finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the contest.

Team Giannis suffered a 178-164 defeat against Team LeBron. Antetokounmpo had a game-high 38 points with 11 rebounds and five assists.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had 19 points and five rebounds. Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant had 31 points and seven rebounds, and was named MVP of the All-Star Game.