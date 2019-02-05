President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton are very close friends with Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry. Bill Clinton attended the Bucks' win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. File photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- President Bill Clinton stopped by to watch the Milwaukee Bucks play the Brooklyn Nets in Brooklyn and had some thorough NBA analysis to offer.

He is apparently a big fan of George Hill, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. The Bucks beat the Nets 113-94 on Monday at Barclays Center.

Clinton was asked what brought him out to Brooklyn during an interview with NBA TV. Clinton said he always like to catch Nets games. He also said that he and his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, are very close friends with Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.

Lasry personally invited Clinton to Monday's clash. Clinton lauded Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo, who is an NBA MVP candidate and captain for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The "Greek Freak" went off again on Monday, scoring a game-high 30 points. He also had 15 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks for the Bucks.

"He's unbelievable," Clinton said of Antetokounmpo. "He has really come into his own this year. I love to watch him, but he has a lot of good help now. It's a different team. They got George Hill. George Hill is reliable. He's a great team player. He has added value to every place he ever played. They've done things that have worked. And Lopez is doing great things."

Clinton said he thinks the Bucks have a shot to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. But he also said that the Boston Celtics are starting to look good. He also didn't count out the Toronto Raptors.