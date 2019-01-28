Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) had a game-high 36 points, along with 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Oklahoma City. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Paul George jumped and slammed in a gigantic dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Oklahoma City Thunder's 118-112 win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

George connected on the physical finish in the fourth quarter of the triumph on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. The Thunder led 108-104 with about 1:18 remaining when George received a pass from Jerami Grant at the top of the key.

George immediately sliced toward the rim and dribbled through the paint. The "Greek Freak" slid over and attempted to defend George, but he had no shot.

The Thunder star elevated and went up strong with his right hand, before throwing it forward and rocking the rim over the NBA MVP candidate.

George had a game-high 36 points, along with 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win. Antetokounmpo poured in 27 points to lead the Bucks. He also had 18 rebounds and four dimes in the loss.

The Thunder battle the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The Bucks face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.