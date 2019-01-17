Giannis Antetokounmpo jumps on Marc Gasol's back for big dunk

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 27 points in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in Memphis. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went airborne and used Marc Gasol's back as a launchpad for a dunk in a win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo completed the epic throwdown in the third quarter of the Bucks' 111-101 triumph on Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis. The Bucks led 52-50 when "The Greek Freak" caught a pass and backed several Grizzlies defenders into the paint.

He put a pump fake on Justin Holiday to get him in the air before ducking down closer to the rim. Antetokounmpo then elevated, putting the ball high in his right hand as he jumped. Gasol slid under Antetokounmpo during the sequence, but it only made the dunk look filthier, as "The Greek Freak" went over the 7-foot-1 veteran for the highlight.

Antetokounmpo had a game-high 27 points. He also had 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win. Omri Casspi led the Grizzlies with 17 points. Gasol had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds in the loss.

The Bucks battle the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Amway Center in Orlando.

The Grizzlies face the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on Friday at TD Garden in Boston.