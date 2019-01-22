Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 31 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Milwaukee. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rookie Luka Doncic got "the Greek Freak" dunk treatment -- courtesy of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- during the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo went airborne in the fourth quarter of the Bucks' 116-106 victory on Monday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks led 106-101 with about three minutes remaining in the frame when guard Malcolm Brogdon tossed in an inbound pass to Antetokounmpo.

"The Greek Freak" caught the offering out beyond the 3-point arc before charging into the paint. Eric Bledsoe picked up DeAndre Jordan with a pick, clearing the runway for his high-flying teammate.

Antetokounmpo closed in on the rim just as Doncic could slide over and attempt to defend the superstar. But Antetokounmpo was too strong. He jumped higher than the rookie and used his right hand to throw down a thunderous slam on the youngster.

All the angles as The Greek Freak SMASHES it down on Luka!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/7aMW2o1lkl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 21, 2019

"The Greek Freak" scored a game-high 31 points and had 15 rebounds and five assists in the win. Doncic had his first triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block for the Mavericks.

See the Bucks FIFTH straight win though the eyes of the PHANTOM CAM!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Oajbq4jzJr — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 22, 2019

The Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets at 8:30 p.m. on Friday in Milwaukee. The Mavericks battle the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.