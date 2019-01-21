Pacers' Myles Turner violently blocks dunk attempt from Hornets' Marvin Williams

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner scored nine points in a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in Indianapolis. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Myles Turner shutdown a Marvin Williams dunk attempt with a violent block during the Indiana Pacers' win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The high-flying denial came with 4:45 remaining in the first quarter of the Pacers' 120-95 victory on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Williams had the ball out beyond the 3-point arc on the play. He dribbled into the paint past Pacers forward Thaddeus Young before taking flight. Williams went up strong with one hand and appeared to have a clear path to the rim, but Turner was waiting.

The 6-foot-11 center timed his jump perfectly and went up with his right hand, swatting the ball away from Williams and sending him crashing to the floor.

"It was up there," Turner told reporters. "It was a good block. I met him at the rim. It's something I expect for myself."

Turner scored nine points and had 16 rebounds and three blocks in the win. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 21 points. Kemba Walker scored a game-high 23 points for the Hornets.

Williams scored nine points in the loss.

The Pacers host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Indianapolis.