Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points in a win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Phoenix. Photo by Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. learned not to taunt Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after the rookie made his signature shot in his face.

Oubre was on defense in the second quarter during the Mavericks possession. Doncic dribbled down the court, nearing half court. Oubre stood on the other side and slapped the floor, challenging the Mavericks star.

Doncic sent a bounce pass to Dorian Finny-Smith before getting the ball back on the left elbow. He then dribbled in on Oubre, pushing him into the paint. Doncic then jolted in reverse, jumping backwards off of his left foot with a fallaway jump shot.

Doncic swished the shot, putting the Suns up 31-26 with 10:22 remaining in the first act. The rookie star had a game-high 30 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win. Oubre had 14 points in the loss. T.J. Warren led the Suns with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Kelly Oubre slapped the floor, so Luka Doncic responded ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/DCJu4Miee0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2019

The Mavericks battle the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Suns host the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.