Timberwolves' Wiggins clarifies remarks about Thunder's Schroder

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins clarified remarks after it was reported he referred to Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder as "gay," following a Timberwolves win Wednesday night.

"Id like to clarify what I said tonight during my post game media session," Wiggins posted to his Twitter account. "I said: 'I don't know what's wrong with him he was just getting... acting crazy for no reason.'"

Schroder was involved in an altercation with Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague during the game, an altercation that took place after Wiggins attempted to block a dunk by Thunder center Nerlens Noel.

Noel crashed to the floor on the play, hitting his head. He had to be removed from the court on a stretcher. Wiggins apologized making it clear that the collision near the basket was unintentional.

Schroder then took issue with what he considered poor behavior from the Timberwolves after Noel hit the court.

Wiggins was quoted as saying about Schroder: ""He was just gay. He was acting crazy for no reason."

That prompted Wiggins' response on social media.

The Timberwolves were playing their first game since Sunday night's dismissal of team president and head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Ryan Saunders, the son of later former Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders, has taken over the team on an interim basis.