Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 11 points in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry is usually a smooth shooter, but was anything but on a falling dunk attempt during the Golden State Warriors' win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Curry botched the slam during a wide-open breakaway in the third quarter of the Warriors' 130-111 victory on Monday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Warriors led 107-71 with about two minutes remaining in the frame when Curry intercepted a Kyle Kuzma pass intended for Lance Stephenson.

The two-time NBA MVP sprinted down the court with no defenders in the frame. He checked his surroundings before curving toward the paint. Curry appeared to have a big finish planned as he picked up the ball and crouched down for an explosive leap.

But instead of taking flight, Curry's planted left leg gave out and he fell on his back. Curry got back to his feet and grabbed the loose ball. He then put up a 3-pointer from the left corner.

But he air-balled the shot from downtown.

"Back-to-back hilarious plays," Curry told reporters. "It happens to the best of us. You see like a kid going to the candy store with half of the court empty. I was going to try something really nice that I haven't tried before."

"The lord wouldn't let me do it."

Curry had 11 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in the win. Klay Thompson scored a game-high 44 points, including 10-of-11 shots from downtown, for the Warriors.

Ivan Zubac scored a team-high 18 points for the Lakers.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Warriors face the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.