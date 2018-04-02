Dexter Fowler un-jinxes himself, gets first hit of 2018

April 2 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler took to Twitter to remove his hitting jinx before facing the Milwaukee Brewers Monday at Miller Park.

And in a game full of peculiar superstitions, this one worked perfectly.

"I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit," Fowler tweeted Monday morning. "I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit."

"We can all relate," San Francisco Giants outfielder Andrew McCutchen tweeted in response to Fowler's tweet.

I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Dexter Fowler #25 (@DexterFowler) April 2, 2018

McCutchen is 1-for-16 this season.

Several other Major League Baseball stars joined in to try to remove their personal hexes, Fowler style.

🤣🤣🤣we can all relate — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) April 2, 2018 I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) April 2, 2018

Fowler entered the National League Central series 0-for-14 at the plate through three games. He had six strikeouts and a walk in 14 plate appearances for the Cardinals.

He began the game with a flyout in the first inning. Fowler then stepped up for his second at-bat of the game in the third inning, with a man on third base. He took an 89.5 mph fastball for a called strike on the first offering from Brewers right-handed pitcher Zach Davies. He hit Davies' next pitch -- a 79.2 mph changeup -- to center field for an RBI single.

Fowler asked for the ball after the hit. The base knock gave the Cardinals a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the inning. St. Louis added two runs in the fifth frame and four runs in the sixth inning to take control of the game and win 8-4.

We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series.



It worked for @DexterFowler, right? 😂 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 2, 2018

"He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit. He got a hit," the Cardinals tweeted.

The RBI single was Fowler's only hit of the game -- and of the season so far. He is now hitting .056.

"We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series. We will win the World Series," the Cardinals tweeted after Fowler's hit.

"It worked for @DexterFowler, right?"