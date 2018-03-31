Umpire reverses call, Tigers' walk-off victory

March 31 (UPI) -- Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was kicked out in the 11th inning of Friday's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates after an umpire reversed a call and took away a walk-off victory.

The Pirates and Tigers were tied 10-10 after nine innings, thanks to four runs from the Tigers in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Pittsburgh played a scoreless 10th inning before the Tigers had a chance to go for a walk-off win at Comerica Park.

Jeimer Candelario walked to start the bottom half of the 10th. Miguel Cabrera then lined out before Nick Castellanos stepped up to the plate.

The Tigers' right fielder grounded into a force out but stayed in the game at first base.

JaCoby Jones was the next Tigers hitter. He settled in against Pirates lefty Josh Smoker with two outs in the inning. Smoker tossed in a wild pitch, moving Castellanos to second base. Smoker worked the count to 3-3 before his eighth offering. Jones smacked an 85 mph slider for a line drive to left field.

Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson picked up the ball and gunned it home, trying to get Castellanos. The throw went slightly to the left of the plate, but Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli stepped up to collect the ball and attempted to swipe a tag on Castellanos. Castellanos blew by the catcher and appeared to score, giving the Tigers a walk-off victory.

But the Pirates challenged the call on the field and the decision was reversed.

The Tigers had to stop their celebration and Gardenhire was ejected as he took his displeasure to the umpire. Pittsburgh put up three runs in the top of the 13th inning to take the victory.

"I didn't feel a tag," Castellanos said after the game, according to MLB.com. "I didn't think at any point that I was out. But I don't have super slo-mo cam and all the stuff that they have in New York in their bat cave making all these calls. If there was that one camera that I guess saw him nick my sleeve, so be it."

The Pirates and Tigers resume their three-game series at 1:10 p.m. Saturday in Detroit.