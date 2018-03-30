March 30 (UPI) -- Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as "The Freeze."

Bolt spoke up on Twitter Thursday after watching Nigel "The Freeze" Talton ice another opponent in his warning track sprint during the Atlanta Braves' 8-5 win at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

"The Freeze" began his first race of the 2018 baseball season by giving his opponent a traditionally huge head start. He then turned on the jets, melting away as he closed on his much slower foe. He passed his opponent on the final wall in right field to claim another victory.

"Midseason form," he wrote on Twitter.

Bolt responded to a tweet asking if he was "The Freeze."

"Too quick for me," Bolt responded.

Too quick for me 😂😂 https://t.co/nxRHmBzyfW — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 29, 2018

"The Freeze" dominated most of his opponents in 2017, but did come in second place several times during the mid-game performances.