Home / Sports News / MLB

Bryce Harper hits homer after fan yells 'overrated'

By Alex Butler  |  April 2, 2018 at 8:51 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 2 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper hit an ironic home run against the Cincinnati Reds after a fan yelled "overrated."

The long ball came Sunday in the Nationals' 6-5 win against the Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Washington led 5-3 in the top of the ninth inning when Harper stepped up to the plate with one out away in the frame.

Harper had two swinging strikes, a foul ball and two balls before getting a sixth offering from Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias.

Just before the next pitch, a fan yelled "overrated." The Reds reliever tossed in a 95.5 mph slider. Harper hacked at the pitch, smacking it for a 425-foot home run to center field.

But the dramatic bomb wasn't even Harper's only home run on the day. He also touched 'em all in the sixth inning, hitting a solo shot to right field off of Reds righty Sal Romano.

The 2015 National League MVP and five-time All-Star finished the day 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and a walk. He also scored two runs.

"We talk about it all the time, we want to put the pressure on the other team from the get-go," Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. "We've been doing that, and it's good to see. These guys are playing with a lot of energy right now. I know it's only the first three games, but I like what I see."

Harper now has 152 career home runs and two on the season.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden had personality conflict with Marquette King
Touring gives top figure skaters a second career on ice Touring gives top figure skaters a second career on ice
Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, Von Miller play April Fools' Day trick on fans Denver Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders, Von Miller play April Fools' Day trick on fans
LeBron James delivers shots to Justin Timberlake while on stage LeBron James delivers shots to Justin Timberlake while on stage
Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze' Usain Bolt admits that he isn't as quick as 'The Freeze'