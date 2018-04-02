Pirates' Moran hits grand slam in first at-bat at PNC Park

April 2 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran hit a grand slam Monday in his first at-bat at PNC Park.

Moran, 25, joined the Pirates in January, coming over in a trade from the Houston Astros. He went 0-for-6 in the Pirates' first game on March 30 against the Detroit Tigers. He went 1-for-3 on Sunday against the Tigers.

The Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead Monday against the Minnesota Twins after Gregory Polanco hit an RBI double, scoring Josh Harrison.

Starling Marte and Francisco Cervelli drew walks before Moran stepped to the plate with two outs against Twins righty Lance Lynn.

Lynn threw three consecutive balls before catching Moran looking with two fastballs.

Moran didn't miss the third consecutive fastball. He smoked the 94.8 mph offering into the right field bleachers for a 405-foot grand slam.

The Pirates led the Twins 5-4 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Moran grounded out in his second and third at-bats.