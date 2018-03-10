Northern Colorado player throws down ginormous jam

March 10 (UPI) -- Northern Colorado junior Jordan Davis threw down a humongous slam dunk against Montana in the Big Sky Tournament.

Davis showed off his hops Friday in the Bears' 91-89 loss to the Grizzlies at the Reno Events Center in Nevada.

The Bears and Grizzlies were tied 74-74 with 2:16 remaining in the contest when he took flight. Davis dribbled toward the 3-point line before deciding to sprint into the paint. He jumped up, straight into Grizzlies big man Fabijan Krslovic. Davis disregarded the 6-foot-8, 239-pound forward, throwing down a crazy one-handed slam.

"JD is just a crazy athlete and that play gave us a spark. He does that all the time, people just do not see it like we do when he does it in practice and it's not on film like tonight," Davis' teammate Andre Spight told reporters after the game.

Davis scored 18 points and had two rebounds and two assists in the loss. Spight scored a game-high 22 points. Michael Oguine led the Grizzlies with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Montana battles Eastern Washington at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Big Sky Championship.