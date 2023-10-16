Super seniors: 5 times senior citizens broke records

Katsumi Saeki broke her own Guinness World Record when she competed in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup in Austria at age 88. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- From the racetracks to the open waters to high in the skies, senior citizens have been proving recently that you are never too old to make history -- or the odd news headlines. In tribute to these aged adventurers, here are five stories of seniors who prove that you're never too old to blaze trails and break records.

84-year-old skydiver

First up, an 84-year-old Colorado woman who went skydiving for the first time in 1959 is nearing her 600th jump -- and she is aiming for 1,000.

Kim Knor, who was a member of the inaugural U.S. Women's Parachute Team in 1962, said she took a 37-year break from skydiving, but got back into the sport after her husband's death in 2003.

Knor, who was inducted into the International Skydiving Museum and Hall of Fame in 2013, has gone skydiving with all of her children and grandchildren, accompanying her youngest grandson on his first skydive in August.

The high-flying grandma is aiming for a lifetime record of 1,000 skydives, which would earn her a set of gold wings from the United States Parachute Association.

88-year-old windsurfer

Moving on from open skies to open waters, Polish windsurfer Piotr Dudek is seeking to be officially named the oldest person to practice the sport at age 88.

Dudek, who has been windsurfing since 1981, was encouraged to seek the record for oldest windsurfer after discovering the current record-holder was only 86 when he received the title in 2000.

The sporty senior, whose fellow windsurfers gave him the nickname Junior at age 80, was required by the record's rules to windsurf on at least one occasion for three consecutive months.

90-year-old bodybuilder

Meanwhile in California, a man who was named the world's oldest bodybuilder by Guinness World Records in 2015 surpassed his own record by participating in a competition at age 90.

Jim Arrington competed in an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional League event in Nevada, where he placed third in the over-70 category and first in the over-80 division.

Arrington, who has been lifting weights since he was 15 years old, said he still spends about 2 hours at the gym three days a week.

98-year-old motorcycle racer

Moving on from weight lifting to gear shifting, a New Zealand man participated in a motorcycle race three weeks before his 98th birthday and was named the world's oldest competitive motorcycle racer.

Guinness World Records said Leslie Harris, 98, competed earlier this year in the Pukekohe 43rd Classic Motorcycle Festival in Auckland.

Harris, accompanied by his son and granddaughter, rode in the Regularity race, which called on competitors to perform the most consistent lap times. He finished in fourth place.

Harris said he is planning to compete in more events this year and will return for next year's Pukekohe Classic Motorcycle Festival.

88-year-old cross-country skier

Transitioning from horsepower to fresh powder, Japanese athlete Katsumi Saeki broke her own world record by participating in the cross-country skiing 2023 Masters World Cup in Austria at age 88.

Katsumi Saeki was first named the world's oldest female competitive cross-country at last year's Japan Masters Championships at age 87, and the now-88-year-old surpassed her own feat this year in Austria.

Saeki was the winner -- and sole competitor -- in the over-85 category.

The skier said she now has her sights set on breaking her own record again at the February 2024 Masters World Cup in Finland.