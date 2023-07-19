Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 19 (UPI) -- A California man who was named the world's oldest bodybuilder in 2015 had his title updated when he participated in a recent competition at age 90.

Jim Arrington, who was first named the world's oldest bodybuilder by Guinness World Records at age 83, broke his own record by participating in an International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness Professional League event in Reno, Nev.

Advertisement

Arrington placed third in the men's over-70 category at the event, and first in the over-80 category.

The athlete said he was born at just 5.5 pounds and suffered from multiple health issues during his early years. He said he started lifting weights at age 15.

"I wanted to be a superhero," he told Guinness World Records.

Arrington, who still spends two hours at the gym three hours a week, said holding the world record "opened an entire new universe," including a feature in Men's Health last year.