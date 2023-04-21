88-year-old windsurfer believed to be the world's oldest

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

April 21 (UPI) -- An 88-year-old windsurfer in Poland is seeking Guinness World Records recognition as the oldest person to practice his favorite sport.

Piotr Dudek, 88, of Gdynia, said he has been windsurfing since 1981, and he was encouraged by his friends to attempt the Guinness World Record for oldest windsurfer after discovering the previous record was set by 86-year-old Charles Johannes Ruijter in 2000.

Dudek, who was given the nickname "Junior" by fellow windsurfers at the age of 80, researched the record and found he was required to windsurf on at least one occasion for three consecutive months, a feat he completed earlier this week.

The mayor of Gdynia presented Dudek with a trophy and a bag of locally produced prizes to celebrate the accomplishment.

Dudek said evidence from his official attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification.