Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man unofficially reclaimed a world record by bungee jumping 941 times in a single day.

Mike Heard originally set the record for the most bungee jumps in 24 hours outdoors with a 16-to-32-foot cord in 2017, with 430 jumps, but his record was broken in 2022 by François-Marie Dibon, who completed 765 jumps.

Heard live streamed his attempt to recapture the record at the Auckland Harbor Bridge and completed 941 bungee jumps in 24 hours.

"From time to time you get sort of like a sea sickness or motion sickness feeling, but I just sort of pushed through that and got on with it. So it didn't slow us down or affect us at all," Heard told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. after his attempt.

The record attempt raised funds for the Mental Health Foundation.

"We've got a problem in this country and I want to help expose that and get Kiwis talking, I want my kids to grow up with a positive state of mental health, and it's a great platform and opportunity to do that," Heard told One News.

Heard said evidence from the attempt is being submitted to Guinness World Records to officially retake the title.