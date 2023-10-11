Female bruin 128 Grazer named the winner of Fat Bear Week

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A large female bear's combination of "skill and toughness" earned her the top spot in Katmai National Park's 2023 Fat Bear Week, the National Park Service announced.

The bear, dubbed 128 Grazer, bested 11 other bears in the annual contest, which calls on members of the public to vote for their favorite rotund bears at the Alaska park.

The National Park Service praised 128 Grazer for her "skill and toughness" in a Facebook post.

The first-time champion won the final round of voting against 32 Chunk, described as a "mountain of a male" with a "prominent posterior."

"Though she may be blissfully unaware of her new title in this imaginary competition, her success is real," Katmai National Park said in an Instagram post. "In the bear world, fat equals success, and all the bears have been working endlessly to pack on the pounds needed to survive winter hibernation. It's a competition where all the contenders are winners."