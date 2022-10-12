Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 8:50 AM

Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week

By UPI Staff

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve has announced that "747" is the winner of its annual Fat Bear Week contest. It is the bear's second win.

The contest started on Oct. 5. Bear fans cast their votes for the winner at FatBearWeek.com.

Advertisement

"Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai's brown bears," the park said.

Katmai's fat brown bear celebration started as Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014 and was so popular that it grew into the Fat Bear Week tournament in 2015.

Bear "747" narrowly beat competitor "901," a first time contender.

Read More

Fat Bear Week celebrates the bulky bruins of Alaska Bear visits California home to eat trash, swim in pool Trapped bear released from SUV in New York town

Latest Headlines

Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman in Australia wins AU$25,000 from birthday lotto ticket
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A woman in Australia has won AU$25,000 from a ticket her husband purchased as a birthday gift.
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in Madison County, Iowa have released footage and images of mountain lions roaming the area.
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Minnesota resident Travis Gienger's 2,560 pound pumpkin won the World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuers save kitten with glass jar stuck over her head
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston came to the aid of a kitten found wandering the city's streets with a glass bowl or jar stuck over her head.
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eight skydivers over 80 execute formation above Florida
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A group of eight skydivers over age 80 jumped out of a plane above Florida and broke a world record for the largest formation of jumpers in their age group.
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man's analysis of winning lottery numbers earns him $50,000
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who chose his lottery numbers by analyzing 20 years of drawings said he used the digits for several years before scoring a $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot.
Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped cow hoisted out of cellar in Virginia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Virginia responded to a barn where a cow fell through the floor and ended up stranded in the 7-foot-deep cellar.
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Odd News // 1 day ago
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas city said a small purse from the 1950s was found inside the walls at a former school building -- and they have now identified the owner.
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Purse from the 1950s found inside walls of former Texas school
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Minnesota man's 2,560-lb. pumpkin wins championship
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Mountain lion seen in Madison County in Iowa
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Idaho man balances guitar on his chin for 1 hour, 35 minutes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement