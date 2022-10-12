Katmai National Park & Preserve announces '747' as winner of Fat Bear Week

The votes are in- you've decided to upgrade to fish class & fly w/ 747! 747 was deemed an order of magnitude more massive than 901, who experienced troubling tummy turbulence enroute. 901 made a strong start in her 1st #FatBearWeek appearance. Expect big things in the future! pic.twitter.com/i6IPy2ajEw— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 12, 2022

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Katmai National Park & Preserve has announced that "747" is the winner of its annual Fat Bear Week contest. It is the bear's second win.

The contest started on Oct. 5. Bear fans cast their votes for the winner at FatBearWeek.com.

Advertisement

"Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival. It is a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai's brown bears," the park said.

Katmai's fat brown bear celebration started as Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014 and was so popular that it grew into the Fat Bear Week tournament in 2015.

Bear "747" narrowly beat competitor "901," a first time contender.