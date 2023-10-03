Katmai National Park unveils Fat Bear Week bracket

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Alaska's Katmai National Park revealed the 12 big-bellied bears that are vying for the top spot in this year's Fat Bear Week bracket.

The park annually allows online voters to choose which of 12 portly predators packing on the pounds for hibernation is the public's favorite.

The favorites in this year's bracket include 747, a two-time Fat Bear Week winner who park officials said is "typically very fat" by the end of the annual event.

Another favorite, Otis, has won Fat Bear Week three times and is beloved by fans for his "blocky muzzle and a floppy right ear." Park officials wrote Otis will have to work extra hard this year, as his advanced years have taken a toll on the health of his teeth.

Online voting opens Wednesday and runs through Oct. 10. Voters will choose between two bears each day, with the winner moving on to the next round in the bracket.