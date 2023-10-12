A PPL Electric Utilities crew used a bucket truck to rescue a cat stuck at the top of a utility pole. Photo courtesy of the Columbia Police Department

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A bucket truck was summoned to a Pennsylvania intersection to rescue a cat stranded at the top of a utility pole. The Columbia Borough Police Department said it was contacted Wednesday by residents who reported a cat appeared to be stranded at the top of the utility pole at the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets. Advertisement

Police contacted PPL Electric Utilities, which sent a crew to assist.

The utility crew shut off the utility lines to the pole and used a bucket truck to bring the white-and-gray cat back down to earth.

Police said about 200 customers were without power for 10 minutes during the rescue.

"The Columbia Animal Shelter graciously accepted the cat, which will be cared for until the owner is identified," police said. "Anyone with information or missing a gray and white male feline may contact the Columbia Police Department."