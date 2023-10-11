Trending
Odd News
Oct. 11, 2023

Australian teen solves Rubik's cube in 12.1 seconds while blindfolded

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A 14-year-old Australian speedcuber broke a world record in the sport by solving a 3-by-3-by-3 Rubik's cube in 12.1 seconds while blindfolded.

Charlie Eggins managed the feat in the second round at the Australian Nationals 2023, where he shaved 0.68 seconds off the time logged by former record-holder Tommy Cherry in January 2023.

"I wasn't expecting it going into the solve, and was just overjoyed to have gotten the world record," Eggins told Guinness World Records. "I still can't believe it!"

Eggins ended up winning the competition with an average solve time of 17.47 seconds.

The teenager said he first learned how to solve cubes blindfolded in 2020, and he has since spent "hundreds of hours" practicing the skill.

