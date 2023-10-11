Trending
Oct. 11, 2023 / 3:10 PM

Maryland woman takes son's advice, wins $50,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman said following her son's advice led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman said following her son's advice led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman followed her son's advice and ended up winning a $50,000 lottery prize from the Pick 5 drawing.

The 82-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she is a loyal Bonus Match 5 player, but she wasn't having much luck with the game recently.

The player said she was talking to her son on the phone when he suggested she give Pick 5 a try, and even suggested some numbers for her attempt.

The woman, who has more than a dozen grandchildren, placed a $1 straight bet on the number 59817 for the Oct. 7 Pick 5 midday and evening drawings at Orleans Sunoco located on Orleans Street in Baltimore.

The player said she was shocked to check her numbers later and discover she had won $50,000 in the midday drawing.

"I just didn't believe it," the winner recalled.

The winner said her prize money will go toward buying her son a reliable car and sharing with her family.

