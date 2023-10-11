Maryland woman takes son's advice, wins $50,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
The player said she was talking to her son on the phone when he suggested she give Pick 5 a try, and even suggested some numbers for her attempt.
The woman, who has more than a dozen grandchildren, placed a $1 straight bet on the number 59817 for the Oct. 7 Pick 5 midday and evening drawings at Orleans Sunoco located on Orleans Street in Baltimore.
The player said she was shocked to check her numbers later and discover she had won $50,000 in the midday drawing.
"I just didn't believe it," the winner recalled.
The winner said her prize money will go toward buying her son a reliable car and sharing with her family.