Larry Dunn of North Carolina said he followed an "instinct" and stopped for a scratch-off lottery ticket that won him a $100,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said it was "instinct" that led him to stop and buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Larry Dunn of Kings Mountain told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was on his way home from buying breakfast when he felt the overwhelming urge to stop and buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I guess it was just instinct that told me to stop," Dunn said.

He stopped at Amiya Express on West King Street in Kings Mountain and selected a $30 Black Titanium ticket.

Dunn returned to his car, where he revealed the $100,000 prize.

"It shocked me, it really did," Dunn said. "Then I went home and told my wife that I won. She was very excited."

Dunn said he will use his prize money to take care of his family.