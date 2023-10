1 of 2 | Powerball lottery ticket cards are displayed in a store in New York City on Monday. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the likelihood of hitting the jackpot stands at 1 in 292.2 million. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- You still have a chance of striking it rich as the Powerball jackpot soars to a staggering estimated $1.73 billion. After no winners were drawn Monday, Wednesday's projected jackpot stands as the second-largest in Powerball history and the second-largest ever seen in any U.S. lottery.

This jackpot boasts an estimated cash value of $756.6 million.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and Powerball 14, with a three-times multiplier.

It was the 35th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The jackpot was last won on July 19. The jackpot for that drawing was $1.08 billion, making this the first time that consecutive jackpots of more than $1 billion will be awarded.

While the jackpot was not won, one ticket in Florida matched all five balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million. There were also 101 tickets that won $50,000 or more.

The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, while the likelihood of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The Wednesday drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Fla.

