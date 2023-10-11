Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 1:18 PM

Cat found in California was missing for 12 years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A cat that turned up in a California animal control officer's back yard was reunited with his family 12 years after being reported missing.

Riverside County Animal Services said in a news release that Animal Control officer Dalton Churchwell found a cat roaming in his back yard in Blythe and scanned him for a microchip.

Advertisement

The microchip revealed the feline, named Butters, had been reported missing from his family's San Diego home in 2011.

Churchwell contacted Butters' family, who had since relocated to Stanwood, Wash.

"It was just unbelievable. I'm so grateful to Officer Churchwell to have Butters identified. The officer just really went out of his way. You know, he did this on a Sunday night, on his time off," owner Angelo Castellino said in the news release.

The ASK Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the animal services department, offered to foot the bill to fly Butters to Seattle for a reunion.

Volunteer Larry Rudolph accompanied the cat on the journey and turned Butters over to Castellino and his wife, Shelley.

The Castellanos said Butters is now settling in at home with his brother, Barnacles.

Advertisement

Butters' whereabouts for the missing 12 years are unknown, and the Castellinos said they have no idea how their cat made the more than 200-mile journey from San Diego to Blythe.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Raccoon rescued from dumpster in British Columbia
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Raccoon rescued from dumpster in British Columbia
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia rescued a "four-legged bandit" when a call came in about a raccoon trapped in a dumpster.
Missouri man paddles 38.4 miles in hollowed-out pumpkin
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri man paddles 38.4 miles in hollowed-out pumpkin
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man climbed into a hollowed-out pumpkin he grew himself and paddled 38.4 miles down the Missouri River to break a world record.
Dog dubbed 'Cheeto' after rescue from plastic cheese ball container
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dog dubbed 'Cheeto' after rescue from plastic cheese ball container
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A dog seen wandering with a plastic cheese ball container stuck over its head for at least three days was freed by animal rescuers in Michigan.
Bear steals fish sticks, strawberry syrup from garage fridge
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear steals fish sticks, strawberry syrup from garage fridge
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida man interrupted a big bear's snack when he found the animal stealing fish sticks and strawberry syrup from his garage.
Black panther sightings reported in Louisiana parish
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Black panther sightings reported in Louisiana parish
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Residents in a Louisiana community are attempting to solve the mystery of reported black panther sightings in the area.
Tomato-growing guide returned to Scottish library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Tomato-growing guide returned to Scottish library after nearly 50 years
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a public library in Scotland said they were shocked when a book was returned and found to be nearly 50 years overdue.
Trapped cat rescued from base of cellphone tower in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped cat rescued from base of cellphone tower in Texas
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An animal care officer and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat trapped inside the base of a cellphone tower in San Antonio.
Rat climbs out from under the hood 3 hours into road trip
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rat climbs out from under the hood 3 hours into road trip
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn man said he was 3 hours into his drive to upstate New York when a rat crawled out from under the hood of his car.
2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
Odd News // 1 day ago
2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer's 2,749-pound pumpkin took the top spot at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and broke a world record in the process.
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Oregon Humane Society adopted a Taylor Swift theme for its annual "Pug Crawl," a fashion show for the wrinkly, short-muzzled dogs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
Dog dubbed 'Cheeto' after rescue from plastic cheese ball container
Dog dubbed 'Cheeto' after rescue from plastic cheese ball container
Black panther sightings reported in Louisiana parish
Black panther sightings reported in Louisiana parish
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement