Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man who participated in a motorcycle race just three weeks before his 98th birthday was named the world's oldest competitive motorcycle racer by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said Leslie Harris, 98, competed earlier this year in the Pukekohe 43rd Classic Motorcycle Festival in Auckland.

Advertisement

Harris was joined in the race by his oldest son, Rod, 64, and his granddaughter, Olivia, 21.

The trio rode in the Regularity race, which called on competitors to perform the most consistent lap times.

Harris previously took the top spot at the race in 2019, at the age of 93, but he was unable to compete again until this year due to injuries and races being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris ended this year's race in fourth place. Rod placed eighth and Olivia was 21st.

Harris said he is planing to compete in more events this year and will return for next year's Pukekohe Classic Motorcycle Festival.