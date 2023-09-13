Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2023 / 4:40 PM

New Zealand man becomes world's oldest motorcycle racer at 97

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A New Zealand man who participated in a motorcycle race just three weeks before his 98th birthday was named the world's oldest competitive motorcycle racer by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said Leslie Harris, 98, competed earlier this year in the Pukekohe 43rd Classic Motorcycle Festival in Auckland.

Advertisement

Harris was joined in the race by his oldest son, Rod, 64, and his granddaughter, Olivia, 21.

The trio rode in the Regularity race, which called on competitors to perform the most consistent lap times.

Harris previously took the top spot at the race in 2019, at the age of 93, but he was unable to compete again until this year due to injuries and races being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris ended this year's race in fourth place. Rod placed eighth and Olivia was 21st.

Harris said he is planing to compete in more events this year and will return for next year's Pukekohe Classic Motorcycle Festival.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Odd News // 20 minutes ago
Loose snake captured in baggage claim area at California airport
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport said a snake caught on camera in a baggage claim area was safely captured and relocated Wednesday.
License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who ended up with a license plate number she didn't like used those same digits to play the lottery and won $50,000.
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman arrived at her home early Wednesday to discover a bear had broken in and raided the refrigerator.
National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles
Odd News // 3 hours ago
National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame announced its 12 finalists for 2023 induction, including baseball cards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Battleship and Ken.
Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Sunken steer hoisted out of sinkhole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A steer that fell down a sinkhole in England was hoisted the safety backside-first with the use of some heavy equipment.
Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Distillery spill floods streets of Portuguese town with wine
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The streets of a Portuguese town ran red when two vats at a local distillery burst and released nearly 600,000 gallons of wine.
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas deputies round up a pair of pint-sized loose goats
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas deputies responded to an unusual loose animal report and ended up rounding up a pair of small goats.
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Office chair base crashes into family's windshield on Utah highway
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Utah family's dashboard camera captured the moment the base of an office chair crashed into their windshield on the highway.
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland man collects a second $50,000 lottery prize using the same numbers
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player won his second $50,000 Bonus Match 5 jackpot using the same set of numbers.
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife officers wrangle alligator in East Tennessee
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said officers responded to a "surprising call" to capture a non-native animal: a 4-foot alligator.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Electronic construction sign displays profanity in Houston
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Cockatoo breaks speed record on tiny scooter
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Mysterious yellow line appears on 23 miles of Florida highway
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Loose emu captured after more than two weeks in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement