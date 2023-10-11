Trending
Oct. 11, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Missouri man paddles 38.4 miles in hollowed-out pumpkin

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Missouri man climbed into a hollowed-out pumpkin he grew himself and paddled 38.4 miles down the Missouri River to break a world record.

Steve Kueny of Lebanon carved his 1,208-pound pumpkin into a boat he dubbed Huckle Berry and spent 11 hours paddling from Kansas City, Kan., to Napoleon, Mo.

Kueny was accompanied in his journey by about a dozen boats from the Paddle KC Padding Club. Club members served as a support team and helped document the journey.

Nebraska man Duane Hansen previously set the Guinness World Record for longest journey by pumpkin boat (paddling) at 37.5 miles in 2022.

Kueny's team said he surpassed Hansen's total by paddling 38.4 miles.

Evidence from the attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification.

