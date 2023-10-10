Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 1:36 PM

Black panther sightings reported in Louisiana parish

By Ben Hooper
Residents of Rapides Parish, La., are trying to solve the mystery of alleged black panther sightings in the area. Photo by maminounou/Pixabay.com
Residents of Rapides Parish, La., are trying to solve the mystery of alleged black panther sightings in the area. Photo by maminounou/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Residents in a Louisiana community are attempting to solve the mystery of reported black panther sightings in the area.

Rapides Parish residents have reported seeing a large black feline near the levee banks of Lower 3rd Street in the Alexandria area.

Advertisement

"We were in a tent, and heard something that sounded like a baby crying at first," witness Ken Lee told WTNZ-TV. "And then, the sound turned to something else. I saw a big black cat, and I knew to mind my business from over there."

Lee said the animal was too large to have been a domestic cat.

Photographs posted online show what appears to be a big cat's paw print next to a size 13 sandal for scale.

Some locals said they are convinced there is a black panther in the area, while others suggested the source of the sightings could be a cougar with a genetic mutation causing it to have darker fur.

Black panther sightings have been reported in Rapides Parish before, with multiple alleged encounters reported in 2013.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tomato-growing guide returned to Scottish library after nearly 50 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Tomato-growing guide returned to Scottish library after nearly 50 years
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a public library in Scotland said they were shocked when a book was returned and found to be nearly 50 years overdue.
Trapped cat rescued from base of cellphone tower in Texas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Trapped cat rescued from base of cellphone tower in Texas
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An animal care officer and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat trapped inside the base of a cellphone tower in San Antonio.
Rat climbs out from under the hood 3 hours into road trip
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Rat climbs out from under the hood 3 hours into road trip
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn man said he was 3 hours into his drive to upstate New York when a rat crawled out from under the hood of his car.
2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
Odd News // 3 hours ago
2,749-pound pumpkin breaks world record at California weigh-off
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Minnesota farmer's 2,749-pound pumpkin took the top spot at the 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., and broke a world record in the process.
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Oregon pugs don Taylor Swift costumes for annual 'Pug Crawl'
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Oregon Humane Society adopted a Taylor Swift theme for its annual "Pug Crawl," a fashion show for the wrinkly, short-muzzled dogs.
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Stuck kitten rescued from frat house desk
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Connecticut are trying to find the owner of a kitten that wandered up to a fraternity house and got its head stuck through a small hole in a wooden desk.
Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Sinking horse rescued from Colorado bog
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Colorado teamed up with local residents to rescue a horse that wandered into a bog and started to sink.
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said it was "instinct" that led him to stop and buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize.
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Illinois teacher's 53-year career earns world record
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- An Illinois educator was awarded a Guinness World Record for his 53-year tenure as a middle school social studies teacher.
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- A Boston woman running in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon stopped to rescue a kitten at mile 21, and even ended up finding the feline a new home along the route.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Hungry crocodile gobbles up python in South African park
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Chicago Marathon runner stops to rescue kitten
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
Up to four dozen cows invade Wisconsin neighborhood
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
'Instinct' leads North Carolina man to $100,000 lottery prize
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Chair dangling from N.J. home becomes subject of fascination
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement