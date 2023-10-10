Trending
Oct. 10, 2023

Trapped cat rescued from base of cellphone tower in Texas

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- An animal care officer and a member of the public came to the rescue of a cat trapped inside the base of a cellphone tower in San Antonio.

San Antonio Animal Care Services said in a Facebook post that a witness identified only as "Mr. M" discovered the trapped cat inside the tower base and called 311.

Animal Care Officer John Cortez responded to the call and the two men set about figuring out how to extract the cat from a small opening a few feet over where the feline was trapped.

They were able to fish the cat, now named Mark, out of the pole.

"With utmost care, they managed to secure the distressed feline and transported him in a secure carrier to the Animal Emergency Room. Given the uncertain circumstances and Mark's prolonged confinement, a medical evaluation was necessary," the post said.

Mark was found to be in good health, but was feral and not friendly toward humans.

The cat was neutered and reunited with his feral cat community.

"Now, he can now resume a life of normalcy as a community cat and hopefully stay out of purrilous situations," the post said.

