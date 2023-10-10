Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Officials at a public library in Scotland said they were shocked when a book was returned and found to be nearly 50 years overdue.

The Orkney Library said the book, Tomatoes for Everyone by Frank W. Allerton, was last checked out Jan. 21, 1974, when the facility was still known as the Orkney County Library.

A library spokesperson said the book was returned by a person who reported finding it in a box that hadn't been opened for several years. The book had been packed in the box for several house moves, including a relocation to Edinburgh and back.

The library said no fines were charged for the book's late return.

Librarians said renewed interest in the tome led them to outfit it with a new cover and a new catalog number so it can return to circulation.

Tomatoes for Everyone, which offers tips for growing tomatoes at home, was first published in 1956, and second-hand copies have been listed for more than $100 online.