Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A Brooklyn man said he was 3 hours into his drive to upstate New York when a rat crawled out from under the hood of his car.

Kevin Coop said he was driving upstate for a wedding when the rat emerged and started exploring the hood and windshield area of his car.

Coop captured video as the rat wandered around on the moving vehicle.

Coop arrived at his destination where he filmed a second video of the rat running around underneath the opened hood.

He attempted to coax the rat into exiting the vehicle, but the rodent vanished into the mechanism.

"Just don't eat my wires," Coop instructs the rat.