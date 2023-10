A dog seen wandering for at least three days with a plastic cheese ball container stuck over his head was rescued in Michigan. Photo courtesy of The Last Stop Animal Rescue and Sanctuary/Facebook

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- A dog seen wandering with a plastic cheese ball container stuck over its head for at least three days was freed by animal rescuers in Michigan. Tom Walsh, who runs the Last Stop Animal Rescue & Sanctuary in Carleton with his wife, Sue, said the dog, nicknamed Cheeto, was seen wandering for at least three days with its head stuck in the plastic jug. Advertisement

Walsh said a member of the public was able to catch the dog and brought him to the rescue, where the jug was finally removed.

Cheeto did not have any ID tags or a microchip when he was found, but the rescue is now hoping to find the canine's owner.